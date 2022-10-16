Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stone of multiple development projects worth crores of rupees, during his one-day visit to Barwani district.

During the visit, the minister inaugurated newly constructed additional rooms in the Government College on Saturday in Anjad tehsil. Amid ongoing farmer's protests, the minister's route was deiverted from Anjad to Barwani.

Local farmers have been demonstrating for the past three days to protest against the strike of cotton traders in Anjad Krishi Mandi. Farmers believed that the minister would meet them for redress of their demands but he did not do so and took an alternative route. Later, he also did not answer media queries on the reasons for the change in his route.

Yadav conducted Bhoomi pujan of a new building of Regional Centre building of Bhoj University in Taloon village. Along with that, he also inaugurated the newly constructed building of New Model College in Kari Village and the newly constructed building of Government Law College. The minister also participated in many other programmes in the district. He also laid the foundation stone of Government College in Pati village.

