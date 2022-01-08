Barwani: 'Developers' of Sadhguru Dham colony booked, two suspended, three dismissed

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the orders of collector Shivraj Singh Verma, police have booked three persons for illegally developing Sadhguru Dham colony.

Colonisers Bhawna Shukla, Babita Singh Baghel and Anup Kumar Agarwal under sections 61 (A), 61 (B) and 61 (C) of MP Panchayatraj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993 were booked on the basis of evidence presented by SDM Ghanshyam Dhanagar.

Inspection by Dhanagar revealed lack of basic amenities in the colony. Agarwal sold 40 to 45 plots under the pretext of residential sponsorship and alleged the nod of Gram Panchayat. Some plots were sold with letters not indicating the need for sale permission of the collector under Section 165 (6) if the buyer belongs to Scheduled Tribe.

Responding to a notice Shukla and Baghel alleged that the land was purchased from a local farmer and it was later sold to Agarwal in 2017. But the revenue records revealed that the land is registered in name of three accused.

Gram Panchayat secretary Shravan Awasya said that permissions and certificates were prepared at the behest of deputy sarpanch Premchnad Nagaur on the basis of registry, Aadhaar card and map.

Sarpanch Leelabai Chouhan said that she signs the documents which are presented by the secretary as she is illiterate. She claimed that she had not signed the documents in question.

On the other hand, the then secretary Mukesh Sen said that the ownership certificate issued in 2017 is signed by him at the behest of deputy sarpanch and he did so only after finding sarpanchís signatures. It is alleged village employment assistant Sandeep Patidar left blank pages in the javak register at the behest of sarpanch, deputy sarpanch and secretary.

Sen, Awasya and Patidar have also been made accused in the case while statutory action will be taken against Chouhan, Nagaur, deputy registrars Mahesh Kumar Kashyap and Nirmala Kispota and the then tehsildar Adarsh Sharma.

Verma suspended Sen and Awasya with immediate effect while Chauhan, Patidar and Nagaur have been dismissed from their post.

