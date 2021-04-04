Barwani: Cases registered against 2 eatery owners for violating government orders to prevent Covid

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Cases were registered against two hotel owners on Saturday for violating orders of district administration to prevent Covid-19 infection.

On March 30, district administration had released orders that no restaurant, hotel or eatery owner will allow customers to sit and have meals. Inspite of the orders, few eating joints received customers.

When Barwani Superintendent of Police Nimish Agrawal received this complaint, he asked Barwani police station incharge to investigate the matter.

Police station incharge Rajesh Yadav with team reached New Desi King Dhaba located on Anjad Road and found people eating there. Consequently, a case was registered against eatery owner Nirmal, resident of Kahar Mohalla Rajpur, currently residing behind Soap Mandi, for violating the orders under Section 188 of IPC and under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The team searched and checked other eateries too. At Hotel Highway located on bypass, they found people taking meals. A case was registered against hotel director Chetan Rathod for violating the orders under Section 188 of IPC and under Disaster Management Act, 2005.