Barwani: Action against illegal sand storage

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing a drive against illegal sand storage and transportation, mining, SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar seized more than 8 dumpers of sand near Sagar Vilas, on bypass road in Barwani on Wednesday.

As per information received from SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar, a tip-off regarding illegal storage of sand was received after which he reached the spot and confiscated more than 8 dumpers of sand. The confiscated sand has been sent to Asha Village, Barwani. Under the direction of collector Shivraj Singh Verma, the sand would be availed to lower-strata people for construction of houses at much lower rates, under good governance of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The confiscated sand has been kept in the Asha village premises. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, sand will be made available to the kin of 66 leprosy patients in the Asha village premises at low price. Action will be taken against those guilty of illegal storage of sand.

