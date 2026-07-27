Barriers On Paper, Danger On Ground, People Entered The Restricted Area As Per Administration Order | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the district administration banning entry to waterfalls and other monsoon tourist hotspots around Indore, a Free Press ground investigation found the restrictions to be largely ineffective, with visitors continuing to access hazardous locations in the absence of enforcement.

A visit to Tincha Waterfall, Mohadi Waterfall, Jogi Dev Kund and Uday Nagar Jungle revealed that the restrictions exist largely on paper. From morning till noon, tourists entered dangerous areas without being stopped by the Forest Department or the police.

At Tincha Waterfall, the administration has only pasted a flex banner over the Forest Department signboard declaring the area restricted. The lone barrier is a loosely tied wire fence covered with tree branches, which visitors can easily bypass. There was no barricading, security personnel or monitoring at the entrance. Tourists were seen descending into the gorge and venturing close to the waterfall despite the risk of accidents.

The situation at Mohadi Waterfall, reopened to visitors on July 22 according to villagers, is even more alarming. Visitors pay Rs 25 for two-wheelers and Rs 100 for four-wheelers as parking charges before proceeding towards the gorge, yet there are virtually no visible safety arrangements.

The route is steep, muddy and slippery. After descending the gorge, visitors reach a stream that plunges nearly 250 feet into the valley. There is no fencing along the cliff edge, allowing tourists to stand inches from the drop for selfies. Many were also seen entering the fast-flowing stream, where algae-covered rocks make footing extremely dangerous.

According to villagers, Mohadi has three water kunds, each posing a different level of danger. The first, where the waterfall crashes down, is around three to four feet deep. Below it lies a much deeper kund believed to contain underwater cavities or tunnels. Residents claimed several drowning incidents have occurred there over the years, with bodies often surfacing only after two or three days.

Further down the valley is another water body that locals claim has never been measured, with its actual depth still unknown. They said several fatal drowning incidents have occurred there in the past.

The gorge also remains largely unsupervised during the morning hours. No guards or officials were present to stop visitors from entering the restricted area. Several youngsters were seen bathing directly beneath the 250-foot waterfall despite the force of the water and the slippery terrain.

About 12-14 km from Mohadi, at Jogi Dev Kund, visitors were seen walking towards isolated cliff points without any supervision. Residents claimed the kund is deep enough to drown a person over six feet tall, yet there are no warning signs, barricades or officials on site.

At Uday Nagar Jungle, despite restrictions, families and groups were found picnicking, cooking and spending hours inside the forest. While parts of the stream appear shallow, locals warned that the main channel has deep pockets hidden among rocks, posing a constant risk of drowning and serious injury.

MRP violations alleged

At Mohadi, several temporary stalls operating from nearby farms were allegedly selling packaged food above the printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Snack packets marked Rs 5 were sold for Rs 15, with visitors alleging vendors insisted on selling two packets together. Instant noodles with an MRP of about Rs 15 were being served for Rs 50 after adding vegetables. If verified, the practice could violate consumer protection norms.

Tourists allege illegal access fee

Another allegation surfaced near the Mohadi cliff, where a man claiming to be a security guard, but without an official identity card or uniform, was reportedly stopping visitors from entering the restricted gorge. However, several youths alleged that groups of five were allowed to go down after paying Rs 400 or with the help of local villagers. If verified, the allegation raises serious questions about unauthorised access, public safety and the illegal collection of money inside a restricted area.