Barnagar: Oxygen plant inaugurated in district government hospital

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Barnagar MLA Murali Morwal inaugurated the oxygen plant installed at the Government Hospital, Badnagar.

It was commissioned at Rs 58 lakh from the MLA fund. Morwal said Rs 74.74 lakh was provided from MLA fund to patient welfare committee of Government Hospital Badnagar during corona outbreak.

A self-reliant Covid Center was also started with the help of donors. Several needy people benefited from the facility. Doctors and staff also pitched in with their services, he added.

He said that support in cash donations and kind is expected from social organizations, social workers and businessmen if God forbid the third wave arrives.

An ambulance will be provided to the Government Hospital Bhatpachalana and Gita Bhavan Trust Committee, he said. Government has approved a sonography machine for the hospital, he added.

People who donated money to the self-reliant Covid Center were feted.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:50 PM IST