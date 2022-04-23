Barnagar: DCB bank honours COVID-19 warriors

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): District Cooperative Bank, Barnagar branch and its Bhopal office felicitated COVID-19 warriors during a programme organised here in Barnagar on Saturday.

Chief guest, Ashish Pandey, chief officer of DCB Bhopal, Satish Bhosle, cluster head, Aaksha, manager DCB were the guests of honour on the occasion.

A beautiful presentation was given about the services rendered by the doctors, staff and the social administering staff of the health department during the pandemic. The presentation also highlighted the services of the bank and the functioning of the bank.

On this occasion, Harish Lathi, Dr GL Dadarwal, Dr Prashant Yogi of Covid Care Centre in Barnagar and others were felicitated.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:28 PM IST