Bank Review Meeting Focuses On Farmer Welfare In Dhar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The District Cooperative Central Bank, Dhar, held its monthly review meeting with all branch managers at the Head Office conference hall on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer KK Raikwar chaired the meeting and set targets to enroll the maximum number of new members in PACS institutions under the Madhya Pradesh Government’s “Agricultural Welfare Year 2026” campaign.

During the meeting, officials informed participants that the bank had already enrolled more than 5,000 new members in various institutions. Raikwar directed all branch managers to give top priority to achieving the remaining targets by May 15.

He also instructed managers and Field Officers to conduct field visits and personally contact overdue members to counsel them on loan repayment. Officials encouraged borrowers to repay loans and benefit from the government’s zero percent interest scheme.

The meeting also reviewed fertiliser advance procurement, Kharif loan distribution, agricultural loan recovery, MSP-linked wheat procurement recovery, proceedings under Sections 84 and 85 and the Krishi scheme.

Managers received directions to complete all assigned tasks within fixed timelines and hold weekly meetings at their respective institutions. Accounts manager Sonia Lad, marketing officer Saurav Singh Samkariya and other officials attended the meeting.