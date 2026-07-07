Balcony Collapse Raises Safety Concerns In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A balcony of the 65-year-old Bedhadak Building near Gandhi Vatika in Neemuch collapsed around 11.45 pm on Monday during heavy rain. No one was injured.

The building, opposite Ratan Devi Manglik Bhawan, houses more than 14 tenant families and over 55 residents, including the owner.

Residents said the structure has remained in a dilapidated condition for years, with weakened walls and balconies, but the authorities had not taken effective action.

The incident heightened concerns over the safety of several ageing buildings in the city. Residents urged the municipality and district administration to survey unsafe structures.

Municipal Corporation CMO Durga Bamaniya said the civic body had issued a notice to the owner, who has started repairing the damaged balcony.

Officials are also inspecting the building and will take further action if they find it unsafe.

Two workers die in sewerage tank

Two workers died of suffocation on Tuesday while carrying out sewerage work at the CRPF complex.

One worker entered a sewerage tank and inhaled toxic gas, causing him to collapse. A second worker entered the tank to rescue him but also succumbed.

Authorities rushed both workers to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Police and other officials reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation.

The identities of the deceased and the exact cause of the accident are yet to be ascertained.