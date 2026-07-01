Bal Niketan Sangh Begins Lecture Series To Mark Shalini Tai Moghe's 15th Death Anniversary In Indore

Bal Niketan Sangh Begins Lecture Series To Mark Shalini Tai Moghe's 15th Death Anniversary | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day lecture series organised by Bal Niketan Sangh began on Tuesday at its Paganis Paga campus, marking the 15th death anniversary of Padma Shri Shalini Tai Moghe.

The event focused on education, social service and rural development, drawing wide participation from social workers, educators and students.

Main speaker Bharti Thakur, founder of Narmadalay, stressed that education must extend beyond classrooms to make individuals self-reliant and socially responsible.

She shared how her organisation, after her 2010 Narmada Parikrama, launched education and rural development initiatives for Tribal children in Khandwa and Khargone.

It now runs three free residential schools educating more than 230 children in academics alongside vocational skills such as carpentry, electrical work, farming and yoga.

Bal Niketan Sangh secretary Dr Neelima Admane called Moghe's life an example of service and human values. The series' second session on Wednesday will feature Anuradha Prabhudesai of the Laksh Foundation in Pune.