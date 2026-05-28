Bakrid Special: Indore’s 200-Kg & 48 Inch Tall Goat ‘Sultan’ Costs ₹8 Lakh

Indore’s 200-Kg & 48 Inch Tall Goat ‘Sultan’ Goes Viral Ahead Of Bakrid; Costs ₹8 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year, markets in Indore witnessed huge crowds ahead of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha), being celebrated on Thursday, May 28.

Among the many goats brought for the festival, a giant goat named ‘Sultan’ became the centre of attraction in the city and also went viral on social media.

According to information, Sultan is a Punjabi Beetal breed goat weighing above 200 kg and nearly 48 inches tall.

The goat belongs to Gulzar Colony resident Moeen Khan, who brought him from Punjab nearly a year ago after travelling around 1,000 km in 2 days.

According to Khan, the Sultan enjoyed special care and was treated like a family member.

Goat’s diet and care

Sultan’s daily diet included 2 litres of milk, 250 grams of dry fruits and around 10 kg of leaves.

A cooler was also installed to protect him from the summer heat, and he was given cold water and butter milk to drink.

Sultan was also given a different room of its own.

Ahead of the festival, many people visited to see the goat, and several buyers offered high prices for him. One person even offered ₹8 lakh.

The brown spotted goat was known for his huge size and attractive appearance. People from different parts of Indore visited Gulzar Colony to get a glimpse of him.

Apart from Sultan, many other expensive goats worth lakhs of rupees also became attractions in Indore’s Bakrid markets.

‘Golu lala’ also famous

Another goat, named Golulala has also gained enough fame.

Informing about the goat, the owner Fatima said, “We brought the goat a year ago and now it has become like a family member. We take care of it by all means…It has its own bed to sleep…It eats ParleG biscuit first thing in the morning and all other things that we eat.”

“Its diet included almonds, cashews and milk and it also enjoys cooler weather during the summer.”

Moeen and Fatima also said that their respective goats would be sacrificed this year.