Bagli Rival BJP leaders burn each other's effigies

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pahar Singh Kanoje and his supporters burnt an effigy of former minister Deepak Joshi on Tuesday. It has been alleged that Amol Rathore who contested the presidential elections of Bagli Municipal Council against BJP's official candidate Seema Kamal Yadav is Joshi's supporter. Notably, Pahar Singh was also Joshi's supporter.

Nevertheless, Seema won the Municipal Council elections on Monday and got 11 out of 15 votes.

But Deepak Joshi refuted these allegations saying that he had not played any role in the Bagli presidential elections; instead, he had asked Amol not to contest the election and to support the party's official candidate.

Later, in the evening, Joshi along with his supporters reached the BJP district office and burnt MLA Singh's effigy. Slogans against the MLA were also raised. It’s noteworthy that Amol Rathore was also a former president.