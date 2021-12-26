Bagli: Murder mystery of elderly woman cracked in 4 months, five arrested

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Five accused were held on Saturday for murdering a woman in August, 2021.

Police had discovered the abandoned body of a 65-year old woman on August 18, 2021. A post-mortem revealed the woman was attacked with a sharp weapon. Her body had marks of over 50 injuries. This further complicated the case. Prima facie, the case appeared to be a robbery incident.

Sub-divisional officer Rakesh Vyas initially suspected the case to be of infidelity. The top officials handed over the case to a team of three police station in-charges for a thorough investigation due to lack of evidence.

Team’s probe revealed that the deceased and the accused were involved in a business of lending money on interest. They had a pawned house and the accused became greedy as the price of one of the houses pawned to them rose drastically. They hatched a conspiracy to kill the woman and executed the plan.

Over past four months the local media highlighted the failure of police department to solve the murder mystery. But Vyas along with the then station in-charge Sunita Katare, station in-charge Deepak Yadav and Hatpipliya station in-charge linked evidence and ultimately They arrested all the accused including two elderly and three other persons after four months.

