Bagli: BJP MLA expresses apologies over protest against former minister

Recently, MLA Pahar Singh Kanoje released a video on social media in which he said, “I express my regret for the unfortunate incident that happened amidst the presidential elections of the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pahar Singh Kanoje |

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pahar Singh Kanoje expressed his apologies for protesting against former party minister Deepak Joshi during presidential elections of the city council.

Recently, Kanoje released a video on social media in which he said, “I express my regret for the unfortunate incident that happened amidst the presidential elections of the city. I respect my ancestors in the area and want former minister Deepak Joshi to forgive me for my behaviour. He was and will remain my ideal".

Notably, MLA Kanoje and his supporters burnt an effigy of the former minister on August 9. It has been alleged that Amol Rathore who contested the presidential elections of Bagli Municipal Council against BJP's official candidate Seema Kamal Yadav is Joshi's supporter. Nevertheless, Seema won the municipal council elections and got 11 out of 15 votes.

However, Deepak Joshi refuted the allegations saying that he had not played any role in the Bagli presidential elections; instead, he had asked Amol not to contest the election and to support the party's official candidate.

Bagli Rival BJP leaders burn each other's effigies
article-image

