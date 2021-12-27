Bagh: School students stop use of mobile phones

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned with the rising addiction of mobile among children, Mahesh Memorial School directors Karunesh Raghuwanshi and his wife Sunita Raghuwanshi have launched an initiative to keep the school students off their digital devices.

Their initiative has met with opposition from parents and guardians as the news spread through newspapers and social media.

But the couple counseled students about the adverse effects of screen addiction on their future.

Their hard work paid off when two students handed over their mobile phones to their teachers. Soon almost all the students of the school are now vying to shun mobile phones.

Raghuwanshi said that 542 students have stopped using mobile phones so far. Over 53 students have vowed to stop the use of mobile phones, tablets and laptops in school till their annual examinations.

The couple congratulated the student for their resolve and conveyed best wishes for their future. They expressed gratitude towards parents and guardians for their cooperation.

