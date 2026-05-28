Bagh Robbery Case Cracked: Two Accused Arrested, Hunt On For Absconding Suspect | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police arrested two suspects and continued the search for another absconding suspect in a robbery case reported nearly one-and-a-half months ago. Police also seized the looted cash, the motorcycle and the axe used in the crime.

According to police, complainant Vipin Chauhan, 30, a resident of Narmada Colony in Jobat, was travelling to Jobat on his motorcycle on Apr 4.

At around 9.55 pm near Jhaba village, three unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly attacked him by throwing a rod, causing him to lose balance and fall.

The suspects then assaulted him with a rod, stick and sickle before fleeing with a trolley bag containing Rs 8,000 cash, important documents and other belongings.

Police registered a case at Bagh police station under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on the directions of Dhar SP Sachin Sharma, a police team led by Inspector Kailash Chauhan launched an investigation.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off and arrested Sardar alias Lalu alias Kalu and Jagdish alias Bhali from Banda crossing. During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the crime. One suspect remains absconding. The accused were presented in court on Thursday.