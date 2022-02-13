Bagh: Robbers targeting rural teachers, police nonchalant

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Worried over the rising incident of robbery with the teachers in rural areas, the Tribal Welfare Teachers Association submitted a memorandum to the police station in-charge demanding to increase vigilance in the area and immediate arrest of culprits.

Association women chief Alka Rathore said that the robbery incidents have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the teachers. The association demanded the police to put the criminals behind the bars at the earliest and recovery of the valuables they lost in the robberies.

Many teachers alleged that police did not lodge their robbery complaint when they approached them. One of the victims even went on to say that police in turn booked him for negligence rather than registering a case against the robbers.

Kasturba Gandhi Residential School, Bhamori warden Tara Baghel claimed that she was robbed but police did not lodged her complaint. Another teacher Magan Singh Jamra said that he and his wife had been robbed recently but no action was taken and on the contrary, police registered a case of his negligence in the matter. Girls higher secondary school teacher Kishore Rathore alleged that even after the thieves were nabbed, he never received the robbed belongings nor his complaint was lodged.

Another teacher Dheeraj Sharma of Ghatbori said that his child was held at gunpoint and they were robbed.

According to the sources, police registered an FIR in the robbery case with a teacher couple reported on Friday. However, the loot was worth Rs 1.5 lakh but police registered a robbery of Rs 70,000.

The delegation said that it was becoming difficult to work in an atmosphere of fear and demanded a check on robberies in the area. Gopal Prajapat, Yogesh Rathore, Bhur Singh Mori, Manish Kumawat and many other teachers were present .

Police not lodging complaints in several incidents of robbery with teachers, traders and other residents, raises questions on the functioning of the department. Public representatives said that the police administration needs to actively search for the criminals and ensure a safe and secured environment in rural areas.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:36 PM IST