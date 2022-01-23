Bagh: Retired teacher offers tuitions to kids amid Covid-19 outbreak

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, many primary and secondary education systems have faced unprecedented challenges in meeting studentsí academic needs across the country.

A retired teacher, Kamla Ajnariya in Riksala Village in Bagh has extended support to tutor students to reduce educational disparities, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is pitching in with caregivers and parents to help students learn and imparts one hour daily to teach the kids for their fruitful future.

Financial strain and uncertainty from the pandemic coupled with the need for social distancing have increased the burden on parents at home and undermined the role of offline classrooms in student learning.

Amid widespread school disruptions, the state government had started ëMera Ghar Mera Vidyalayaí scheme to facilitate school students in their learning process during the pandemic. It aims to provide students with a school-like atmosphere in the comfort of their homes.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:36 AM IST