Bagh Locals Raise Alarm Over Debris Dumping In Baghni River | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The Baghni River, long regarded as a defining feature of Bagh town's natural beauty, continues to deteriorate despite repeated claims of restoration efforts, as residents allege it is being increasingly used as a dumping ground for waste and debris. In a recent incident, a large quantity of demolition debris from a house was dumped directly into the riverbed, resulting in massive piles of waste accumulating near the river.

Residents said that despite the river's significance, certain individuals continue to treat it as a disposal site for unwanted materials, contributing to its gradual degradation.

They noted that plans for cleaning and widening the Baghni River have been discussed on multiple occasions by officials and public representatives, with several meetings held in the past to finalise restoration proposals. However, these plans were never implemented beyond the discussion stage, and no substantial work has been carried out to clean or widen the river.

Locals expressed concern that the river's condition continues to worsen due to unchecked dumping and encroachment-like activity, with waste and debris steadily replacing the natural flow of water. They further alleged that despite being aware of the situation, the concerned authorities have failed to take corrective action, and no responsibility has been fixed for the river's continuing decline.

Residents said that if the current trend continues unaddressed, the Baghni River risks being reduced to a garbage-filled channel overrun with overgrowth, rather than the flowing water body it once was. They have appealed to the administration to take immediate steps to halt dumping and initiate long-pending cleaning and restoration work.