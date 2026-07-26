After Five Years, Indian Institute Of Management Indore To Conduct CAT Again

After Five Years, Indian Institute Of Management Indore Indore To Conduct CAT Again | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of five years, the Indian Institute of Management Indore has again been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT), the premier entrance examination for admission to postgraduate and doctoral management programmes offered by IIMs and several leading business schools across the country.

Prof Aditya Billore, professor at IIM Indore, will serve as the convener for CAT 2026.

Announcing the same, IIM Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai said, “It is a matter of great privilege for IIM Indore to conduct CAT 2026 on behalf of the IIMs. We are committed to delivering an examination process that upholds the highest standards of fairness, transparency, security and operational excellence.

CAT has consistently opened doors for talented individuals to pursue management education and emerge as responsible leaders capable of creating meaningful impact. We encourage every aspirant to approach the examination with confidence, integrity and determination as they embark on this transformative journey.”

Further details regarding the CAT 2026 registration schedule, examination dates and related processes will be announced through the official CAT website.

Previously, IIM Indore conducted CAT in 2013, 2014 and 2020.