Badnawar: Two held with illegal liquor worth Rs 6.65L

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 6.65 lakh was seized on Wednesday from a truck moving from Haryana to Gujarat via Madhya Pradesh.

Badnawar police, police team intercepted truck on Petlawad road, near Bhainsola police post. Crew was arrested after the seizure of the truck.

SDOP Devendra Yadav and TI CB Singh said police pickets were installed and the seizure was made acting on a tip received early on Wednesday.

Driver has been identified as Salman Ahmed, a resident of Bihta village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, while cleaner is Salim Sheikh.

The crew told police that they are transporting textiles. However a search revealed a small locker-shaped door on one side of the cabin. The truck was taken to the Badnavar police station, there cartons filled with alcohol appeared when the cabin was cut using a machine. A total of 655 cartons containing whiskey bottles were found.

The driver started with the truck from Rewari in Haryana and was to drop the consignment in Gujarat. The court has sent the crew on remand.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:41 PM IST