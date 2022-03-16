Badnawar: Two groups clash over commission at weekly haat

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups clashed over a question of commission on animal sale at the weekly haat market in Badnawar on Wednesday morning. A chaotic situation prevailed at the market as both the groups pelted stones on each other.

After getting information, a police team led by Sub- Divisional Officer (Police) Devendra Yadav, police station in-charge CB Singh and others rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. A case has been registered against five persons for rioting.

Complainant Shailendra Singh Panwar, a resident of Rawatassery, Badnawar has lodged a complaint against Kachru Choudhary, a resident of Sajod, Wasim Ghodiwala, a resident of Badnawar, Babu Khan, a resident of Barnagar and Manjoor Khan and Golu Khan, both residents of Badnawar. In his complaint, he said that Vishal, son of Chunnilal has taken a contract from the city council to deposit registration fees on animal sales.

The complainant and Sunil Mori on Wednesday went to the goat market and at 9:15 am on Wednesday, and saw the accused collecting cut money. Kachru and others attacked Shailendra and Sunil Mori with sticks, iron pipes and knives. Police controlled the situation and a police force was deployed on the spot.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:43 PM IST