Badnawar: Teachers forced to travel far away for poll training

Poll Representative pic |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a shortage of teachers in government schools, a sizable number of teachers have been missing from classes as they have been asked to attend training sessions for Booth level officers (BLO) for the upcoming local body polls.

In addition to that, these teachers and other government officers have been forced to travel to faraway places around 200 kilometres away from their places to attend BLO training sessions at respective block levels.

This is not the first time that the education system in these schools is suffering due to elections. Every time an election approaches, teachers of government schools are deputed for election duties, thus leaving the education system in jeopardy, adding to the suffering of students. The election-related work would take more than 20 days to complete, giving a double blow to government-run-schools.