e-Paper Get App

Badnawar: Teachers forced to travel far away for poll training

In addition to that, these teachers and other government officers have been forced to travel to faraway places around 200 kilometres away from their places to attend BLO training sessions at respective block levels.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Poll Representative pic |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a shortage of teachers in government schools, a sizable number of teachers have been missing from classes as they have been asked to attend training sessions for Booth level officers (BLO) for the upcoming local body polls.

In addition to that, these teachers and other government officers have been forced to travel to faraway places around 200 kilometres away from their places to attend BLO training sessions at respective block levels.

This is not the first time that the education system in these schools is suffering due to elections. Every time an election approaches, teachers of government schools are deputed for election duties, thus leaving the education system in jeopardy, adding to the suffering of students. The election-related work would take more than 20 days to complete, giving a double blow to government-run-schools.

Read Also
Indore: MGM Medical College seeks accreditation for fellowship in pain medicine, spine surgery
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBadnawar: Teachers forced to travel far away for poll training

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Civilian car breaches CM Uddhav Thackeray's convoy, inquiry initiated; watch video

Mumbai: Civilian car breaches CM Uddhav Thackeray's convoy, inquiry initiated; watch video

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, 340 trains affected across...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, 340 trains affected across...

Mumbai: Heavy rains likely from Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

Mumbai: Heavy rains likely from Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

4th T20: Avesh Khan bags career-best figures of 4-18, India register massive 82-run win over SA and...

4th T20: Avesh Khan bags career-best figures of 4-18, India register massive 82-run win over SA and...

Navi Mumbai: Catchment area of Morbe Dam receives just 28 mm rainfall, needs 3,250 mm to overflow

Navi Mumbai: Catchment area of Morbe Dam receives just 28 mm rainfall, needs 3,250 mm to overflow