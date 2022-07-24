Badnawar: Six persons get life term for murder

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The court of additional session judge Rekha R Chandravanshi sentenced six murder accused to rigorous life imprisonment after they found guilty under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

Prosecution informed that accused Parmesh Bheel, Shantilal Bheel, Dinesh, Suresh, Gopal, and Pukhraj murdered one Mansingh Damar, a resident of Jhikli village on July 7, 2019.

The deceased's son Sakshi Mukesh and wife Jhangubai said in the court that the deceased was having a dispute with the family of the accused and was also beaten up over the issue of draining water leading to Mansingh’s death.

On the day of the incident, Mansingh had gone near to take a bath in the Mahi river. When he did not come after about one-and-a-half-hour, the complainant and his mother Jhangubai began searching for him.

They heard Mansingh's voice near the drain. When they went there, four accused Parmesh, Shantilal, Dinesh and Suresh were beating him with sticks and stones. Then Gopal and Pukhraj also joined them and grabbed Mansingh's hand and twisted it.

When the complainant and his mother shouted, the accused fled leaving Mansingh in a serious condition.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot from Badnawar and later got the post-mortem done.

On the report, after registering a case of Section 302 and 34 of IPC against the accused, after the investigation, the charge sheet was presented in the court.