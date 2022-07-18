e-Paper Get App

Badnawar: Only 'one' makes the difference

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Election result of Ward No 8 here in Badnawar village of Dhar district became the talk of the town as BJP district vice-president Dharmendra Sharma lost a battle against Congress candidate Mahipal Singh Panwar by a margin of just one vote.

In the triangular contest between Sharma, Panwar and one rebel candidate Suresh Mali who entered into the fray, Sharma got 340 votes, while the Congress candidate got 341. More interestingly, Mali who was once a BJP worker entered the contest as an independent candidate and got 125 votes, played spoilsport for the BJP candidate.

This is not the first time that Dhar district witnessed such a close contest. Before this, in 2008, BJP leader and party candidate for the Dhar assembly election NeenaVerma was declared winner by a margin of just one vote against Congress candidate Balmukund Singh Gautam in 2008 assembly elections.

Later, Gautam approached the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court and Gautam was declared winner after a five-year-long legal battle.

