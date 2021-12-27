Badnawar: Postponement of Panchayat polls non-democratic, says Senior Congress leader GP Singh

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former district president GP Singh demanded dismissal of Shivraj Singh government over its decision to postpone panchayat elections. He said the decision was ënon-democracticí and ëcontrary to the intention of the judiciary.

He said that the BJP government tried to postpone elections by taking decisions in an unfair and non-democratic manner which was against the basic spirit of democracy.

The government has already made a huge mistake in election process by not following reservation and rotation system.

In 2018, the Kamal Nath government had done reservation and rotation as per the rules. However, Chouhan government decided to hold elections on the basis of 2014, which was against the spirit of the Constitution.

He has also sent a letter to the President and the Governor demanding immediate dismissal of the BJP government for taking such unconstitutional decisions.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:47 PM IST