Badnawar: One killed, four kids injured in road accident

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was killed while four children were injured after their car rammed into a vehicle near Badnawar Chowpatty on Lebad Nayagaon four-lane in Pitgara village area of Dhar district.

As per details, the incident was reported at 8 pm on Friday near Pitagora Tiraha when a car with two persons and eight children (bearing registration number MP 09 WL6129) met with an accident resulting in one death and injuries to four on board including children. The car was heading towards Ratlam from Barwaha when it collided with the vehicle ahead.

The deceased has been identified as Sabir Ayyub (25), a native of Barwaha town of Dhar district. Four injured children, named Mehmood Kaleem (11), Ajneen Sabir (8), Mohd Faheem (5) and Muskan Abid Ali (6) received minor injuries and were rushed to a medical facility upon informing emergency number 108. Doctors declared Sabir brought dead, his body was kept in the mortuary for further autopsy. Upon receiving information, the kin of the deceased reached Badnawar. A case has been registered in this regard.