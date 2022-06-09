e-Paper Get App

Badnawar: Miscreant fires at former corporator Vijay Thakur, case registered

Police have registered a case against the assailant under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and a search for the accused is going on.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Representational image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Badnawar village of Dhar district after one Ishwar Dodia fired at former corporator Vijay Thakur here on Wednesday late night.

Complainant Vijay Thakur, son of Chagganlal Thakur of Badnawar in his police complaint informed that he narrowly escaped the bullet. Police have registered a case against the assailant under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and a search for the accused is going on.

Thakur said that around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, he along with one of his companions were having food at Laxman's dhaba on Chamundakhedi road.

Thakur informed that Ishwar Dodia of Badi Chowpatty came to Badnawar and started abusing him over the transaction of money. When he ignored him, accused Ishwar took out his country-made pistol and fired at him.

Other people present on the spot somehow snatched the pistol from Ishwar but the accused managed to flee the spot. Later, Thakur along with other eyewitnesses reached the police station with fire arm allegedly used in the incident and the cartridges and filed a case. Police have started search for the accused.

