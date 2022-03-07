Badnawar: Kheda farmers complain of not receiving due compensation

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of Kheda village submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Ajmer Singh Gaur addressed to the sub-divisional officer where they complained that they had been paid less compensation than the actual amount for the land acquired by the administration for the construction of Ujjain-Badnawar four-lane. They demanded the actual amount of the compensation as promised.

The letter stated that the concerned department had conducted a survey of land and marked the boundaries for the construction of the four-lane in 2018. According to the survey report, compensation amount of Rs 88 crore was to be distributed among 82 farmers. Farmers said that the company had mentioned the names of all farmers during the publication of 3A but deliberately left out the names of few eligible farmers during publication of 3D. As a result, 91 farmers received less than half of the actual compensation award on August 31, 2021. Farmers also complained of not receiving the compensation amount of tube wells.

Farmers said they won’t give up their land to the government as they hadn’t been paid proper compensation and demanded an actual award amount. Farmers Dilip Mukati, Ravi Patidar, Lalchand Patidar and many others were present. They have also submitted a copy of the letter to Industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and the collector.

Farmer Ramesh Chandra Dev had withdrawn the amount (Rs 35.88 lakh) from the bank account, and when he came to know that he had received a lesser than what had been promised, Dev submitted a petition in the Indore High Court. The court issued notices to the competent sub-divisional officer, Highway Authority, chief secretary, concerned bank and others.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:41 PM IST