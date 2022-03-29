Badnawar: Farmers must get one more month to repay loans

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party workers, led by state Congress secretary Manish Bokadia and block Congress president Niranjan Pal Singh Panwar, raised slogans and submitted a memorandum to SDM Virendra Katare, demanding one-month extension for the recovery of cooperative society loans.

The memorandum questioned, as to how farmers could repay their loans when procurement of wheat by government agencies had not started. Congress leaders said that farmers have no other sources of income.

They said that the committee is demanding repayment of loan and has decided to declare any farmer who is unable to repay his loan as a defaulter. The employees of the cooperative society are harassing the farmers for recovery. In such a situation, it is necessary to extend the loan recovery period by one month, Congress leaders said.

Block Congress president Ghanshyam Jat read the memorandum. Activists Dr Abhishek Singh Rathore, Radheshyam Tarodia, Disha Songra, Pappu Sirvi, Ashok Bhuria, many workers were present.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:35 PM IST