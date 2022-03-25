Badnawar: Electricity Department cuts connections, consumers angry, allege unnecessary harassment over electricity dues

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed among the consumers after the MP Pashchim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co Ltd (A Government of Madhya Pradesh Enterprise) decided to snap power supply connections of the consumers who are yet to clear their dues of up to February.

After getting the orders, the department linemen started disconnecting the power supply connections creating a chaotic situation in many of the localities in Badnawar and its adjoining villages.

Many of the consumers are in dilemma as the move of the company is in direct contrast to what the state government had promised in the past. According to consumers, the state government has completely waived off the electricity bills of the corona period and its announcement was made by none other than Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the other hand, the company has launched a recovery drive here.

The consumers said that they were highly relieved following the CMís announcement and that is why they had not paid the electricity bills for February.

But due to departmental dictatorship, electricity connections are being cut every day for the last one week without giving any discount to the consumers. Due to this dispute has also arisen in many places.

Consumers told that they had deposited 60 per cent of their dues after the state government ordered to waive off 40 per cent of the electricity bill of the corona period. Later, the state government completely waived off their electricity bills for the corona period, so in this way, their entire amount will be adjusted and there is no need to harass any of the consumers who have yet to clear their February bills.

However, as the financial year is about to end a week later, company officials just to show maximum recoveries from their respective areas, are harassing consumers and forcing them to pay their February bills.

Department's Junior Engineer Raju Kothe said that so far about 35 connections have been cut, but according to unconfirmed information, its number is quite high.

There is a lot of anger among the consumers against the department for causing inconvenience to them. Many consumers who are not in a position to pay the high amounts are worried about how they would manage to pay their dues.

