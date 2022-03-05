Badnawar: Bike-borne miscreants snatch bag from man, speed away with Rs 1.10 lakh

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In an incident of daylight robbery, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a bag containing Rs 1.10 lakh from a man when he was returning after withdrawing the money from a bank near Chandraleela Palace in Badnawar on Badi Chowpati Road on Thursday Afternoon.

As per the details, the victim identified as Rajendra Singh Dodiya had withdrawn Rs 1.10 lakh from the Bank of Baroda located near Petlawad Road. Rajendra was returning on a two-wheeler along with his mother Ramkanya Bai when two bike-borne unidentified youths snatched the bag from the man. The goons then sped away even before man could raise an alarm.

The victim then approached the nearby police station. SDOP Devendra Yadav and TI CB Singh checked the CCTV and found out that miscreants had masks on their faces. Police have registered a case and have started an investigation to nab the two unidentified robbers.

