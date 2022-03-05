e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:37 AM IST

Badnawar: Bike-borne miscreants snatch bag from man, speed away with Rs 1.10 lakh

As per the details, the victim identified as Rajendra Singh Dodiya had withdrawn Rs 1.10 lakh from the Bank of Baroda located near Petlawad Road.
FP News Service
representative photo |

representative photo |

Advertisement

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In an incident of daylight robbery, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a bag containing Rs 1.10 lakh from a man when he was returning after withdrawing the money from a bank near Chandraleela Palace in Badnawar on Badi Chowpati Road on Thursday Afternoon.

As per the details, the victim identified as Rajendra Singh Dodiya had withdrawn Rs 1.10 lakh from the Bank of Baroda located near Petlawad Road. Rajendra was returning on a two-wheeler along with his mother Ramkanya Bai when two bike-borne unidentified youths snatched the bag from the man. The goons then sped away even before man could raise an alarm.

The victim then approached the nearby police station. SDOP Devendra Yadav and TI CB Singh checked the CCTV and found out that miscreants had masks on their faces. Police have registered a case and have started an investigation to nab the two unidentified robbers.

ALSO READ

Badnawar: Con exchanges ATM card, withdraws Rs 2.20L Badnawar: Con exchanges ATM card, withdraws Rs 2.20L

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:37 AM IST
Advertisement