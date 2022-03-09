Badnawar: Assistant revenue inspector suspended for issuing unauthorized certificates

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Municipal Officer Asha Bhandari on Wednesday suspended Assistant Revenue Inspector Rajesh Rathore for allegedly issuing unauthorized certificates on behalf of the CMO.

The matter came to light when a shopkeeper who applied for a No objection certificate, revealed the issuance of a certificate by Rathore. Chief Municipal Officer Bhandari appraised the matter to senior officers and issued a notice to the concerned officer. He was suspended on Tuesday.

It is suspected that Rathore may have issued more such unauthorized certificates. A departmental inquiry has been launched in this regard. Following this, police action against the accused is possible.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:42 PM IST