Maharashtra announces BH series number plates to facilitate hassle-free interstate travel

Maharashtra government on Monday announced the launch of the BH(Bharat)-series number plates for vehicles that move from one state to another. This will enable hassle-free inter-state travelling, said Satej Patil, Minister of State for Transport, Home and Information Technology.

Patil said that BH-series registration has been started in Maharashtra from today. “As we had committed, BH -series registration has been started in Maharashtra from today onwards. Now you all can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali & enjoy the long drive from one state to another without any hassle. @CMOMaharashtra @advanilparab,” Patil tweeted on Monday.

The BH-series registration marks or number plates will be beneficial for vehicles owners who have to move from one state to another. This will facilitate the vehicle owners to avoid various registration issues faced earlier due to the interstate shifting. The registration will be a digital process. Until now, according to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when kept in another state for a period of more than 12 months is subject to the assignment of new registration. The registration process which was tedious in nature has now been done away with after the launch of BH-series.

Earlier on Thursday Patil has said that the module was ready and the trials are underway. “Maharashtra Government has initiated implementation of BH series in the state & it's our top priority. The module is almost ready & trials are going on so it may run smoothly once it's launched. In a few days the government will start the BH registration. @CMOMaharashtra @advanilparab,” he had tweeted on October 18.

Replying to a query related to the GST on registration, Patil has said, “As per the law, the GST is paid on homologation price which is given on the Vahanportal, and Motor Vehicle tax is calculated at the end. We will ensure that this is strictly followed in Maharashtra.”

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:18 PM IST