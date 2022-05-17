Badnagar: Man held, five kg ganja seized

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested after he was found carrying 5 kg of ganja on a two-wheeler near Dikwa road stretch at Bargawan village, while checking vehicles on Monday.

As per information, police seized the ganja during a vehicle inspection at Bargawan Village on Monday. The police had intercepted the two-wheeler on suspicion and the rider tried to flee but the police caught him.

Police have launched a probe to find the source of the ganja and those individuals who were supposed to receive the contraband from the accused, The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Police official said.

The drive is being run under the directions of Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla.

In another case, the Bhatpachlana Police have arrested a man with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge was recovered from his possession here at Kamthana Stand. The accused has been booked under 25/27 Sections of the Arms Act and presented before the court.

