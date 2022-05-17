Bhopal: Indore Development Authority CEO among eight IAS officers transferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government reshuffled as many as eight IAS officers on Monday night, as per a government order.

Deputy secretary in Urban Development department Tarun Rathi (2010 batch) will be the new managing director of MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd, Bhopal. So far, Sanjay Gupta occupied the post as an additional charge.

Deputy secretary in Panchayat and Rural Development department and 2011 batch IAS officer Neha Marvya Singh has been posted as an additional chief executive officer, Rozgar Guarantee Parishad, Bhopal.

Singh will replace Nidhi Nivedita (2012) who has got the new posting as director, Horticulture and Food Processing, Bhopal.

Deputy secretary in Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department Kedar Singh (2012) has been transferred as a deputy secretary in Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Chief executive officer, Indore Development Authority, Vivek Shrotriya (2012) has been shifted to Bhopal as an additional managing director of MP Tourism Development Board.

Similarly, chief executive officer, Zila Panchayat, Damoh Ajay Shrivastava (2013) has been posted as a deputy secretary in Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Commissioner Satna Municipal Corporation and chief executive officer Satna Smart City Tanvi Hudda (2014) has been transferred as an additional commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore.

Another 2014 batch IAS officer and special assistant to minister of state for Narmada Valley development Chandrashekhar Shukla will now be new commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:15 AM IST