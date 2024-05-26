Baba Mahakal's Sawari During Shravan: Prepare Better Action Plan To Make Darshan Easy, Collector

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, on Saturday, said that a better action plan should be prepared to make darshan easy for the large number of devotees coming in the month of Shravan and to organise the procession of Lord Mahakal. Based on the suggestions given by the members of the temple committee, the action plan for the implementation of the reforms should be prepared by the administrator of Mahakal Temple, additional collector and additional SP, he said.

The collector was speaking at a meeting of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee organised in the administrative complex building. In the meeting, SP Pradeep Sharma, management committee members Rajendra Guru, Pradeep Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Ram Sharma, district panchayat CEO and administrator Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Mrinal Meena, UDA CEO Sandeep Soni, ADM Anukul Jain, additional SPs Guru Prasad Parashar and Jayant Singh Rathore and officials of related departments were present.

The main issue discussed by the temple committee members was the preparation of a special action plan for the entire 45 days of the month of Shravan. Suggestions were given regarding darshan arrangements of 84 Mahadev temples, crowd management, rope control, necessary widening and repairs on the sawari route, advisory for the devotees during the organisation of Baba Mahakal sawari and proper arrangements for the Kavad pilgrims.

Baba Mahakal's sawari will be taken outá5átimes in the month of Shravan andá2átimes in the month of Bhadon on Mondays. The first sawari willábe taken outáon July 22, the second sawari on July 29, the third sawari on August 5, the fourth sawari on August 12, the fifth sawari on Rakshabandhan festival on August 19, the sixth sawari on Krishna Janmotsav on August 26 and the Shahi sawari on September 2.