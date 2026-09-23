Baba Kalbhairav Rides Through Ujjain In Grand Dol Gyaras Procession | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A procession of Baba Kalbhairav was taken out from Kalbhairav Temple on Tuesday evening on the occasion of Dol Gyaras. Before the procession, the deity was adorned and, in keeping with tradition, a turban was offered on behalf of the Scindia family.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma performed 'puja' and 'aarti' and shouldered the palanquin to formally flag off the procession. The temple was specially decorated with fruits for the occasion.

The procession passed through Bhairavgarh before reaching the Central Jail, where jail superintendent Manoj Sahu welcomed Baba by performing 'puja' and 'aarti'. Police personnel presented a guard of honour at the jail gate.

A large number of inmates had 'darshan' of Baba and showered flowers on the procession. It later reached Siddhavat, where 'puja' and 'aarti' were performed.

Armed police personnel, bands, drums, flags, horses, a horse-drawn carriage and a large number of devotees joined the procession. Devotees showered flowers on the palanquin at several points along the route.

The procession also featured tableaux depicting Ravana performing penance before Lord Shiva by offering his heads into a 'kund', and Lord Ram slaying Kumbhakarna.

Sadhus and saints danced to the beats of DJs and drums, while children dressed as sadhus added to the attraction.

An inmate serving a life sentence at Bhairavgarh Jail for the past 13 years had 'darshan' of Baba Kalbhairav and prayed for the early release of his fellow inmates.