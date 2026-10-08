Azad Samaj Party Workers Block Road Outside SP Office Over College Clash In MP’s Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Samaj Party workers staged a road blockade outside the SP office here on Wednesday evening, protesting the alleged failure to register an FIR in connection with a clash at Government Madhav Science College on Dewas Road.

Police reached the spot and spent around an hour persuading the protesters to end the demonstration.

The protesters were subsequently taken to Madhav Nagar police station. Police assured them that action would be taken after an investigation into the matter.

The incident relates to a demonstration held at Government Madhav Science College on Tuesday under the banner of BASF over students' problems.

During the protest, the college's main gate was closed. After a memorandum was submitted to the principal, an alleged assault took place in the college canteen area involving BASF state general secretary Ram Solanki.

Solanki sustained a head injury and was bleeding. He was treated at Government Charak Hospital. He alleged that ABVP office-bearers and workers attacked him with dustbins, chairs and rods.

Meanwhile, ABVP Ujjain division convener Adarsh Chaudhary denied the allegations.

He said ABVP office-bearers were not present on the college premises at the time of the incident as they were attending a women's wing programme at Geeta Bhawan Auditorium.

He alleged that false accusations were being made due to political rivalry.

TI Gajendra Pachoria said the protesters were taken to the police station after being persuaded to end the demonstration. He said the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken based on the findings.