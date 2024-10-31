 Ayushman Vaya Vandana Scheme: Over 1.30 Lakh Senior Citizens To Be Benefitted In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Ayushman Vaya Vandana Scheme: Over 1.30 Lakh Senior Citizens To Be Benefitted In Indore | Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to improve healthcare access for the elderly, approximately 1.30 lakh senior citizens in Indore are set to benefit from the newly launched Ayushman Vaya Vandana under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This initiative provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually to eligible seniors aged 70 and above, regardless of socio-economic status.

The scheme has simplified the application process, allowing seniors to apply from home through an online portal or by visiting their nearest MP Online centre with an Aadhaar card and Samagra ID. According to Devendra Raghuvanshi, Ayushman scheme in-charge, the card aims to foster a sense of independence, enabling seniors to access both government and private hospitals for treatment without relying on others.

Indore: City Achieves 104 PC Target In Issuing Ayushman Bharat Cards, Tops In State
article-image

“Applicants are encouraged to update their Aadhaar details and complete KYC verification to avoid issues. The card can also be issued at MP Online centres, government hospitals with Ayushman card facilities, or with the help of ASHA workers atAyushman-affiliated hospitals,” he said.

For those applying online, the process involves registering on the official Ayushman Bharat website, uploading necessary documents, and completing OTP verification. In cases where a mobile number isn’t linked to Aadhaar, fingerprint verification is available. Applications are already being submitted in Indore, and officials expect the scheme to bring meaningful healthcare access and autonomy to thousands of seniors across the district.

