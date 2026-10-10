Ayushman Bharat Cashless Treatment Stopped At 17-Plus Indore Hospitals As MP Delists 65 Over Compliance Issues | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Patients under the Ayushman Bharat 'Niramayam' Madhya Pradesh scheme can no longer avail treatment benefits at more than 17 Indore hospitals following state government action against 65 hospitals across Madhya Pradesh for non-compliance with prescribed norms.

The State Empanelment Committee of Deendayal Swasthya Suraksha Parishad took the decision on Oct 8, 2026. Hospitals were disassociated from the scheme in two categories over treatment-related requirements and mandatory accreditation.

The action covers Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other districts. Indore hospitals named include Sevakunj Hospital and Research Centre, Choithram Netralaya, Path Hospital, Laxmi Memorial Hospital, Geeta Bhavan and Darsh Hospital. The list reportedly includes more than 17 city hospitals.

The largest category comprises 60 hospitals that allegedly failed to meet mandatory National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) requirements prescribed by the State Health Agency.

Five other hospitals were removed for not treating Ayushman beneficiaries during the previous six months. These are Shalya Joint Care in Bhopal, Metro Neuro Hospital in Gwalior, Ramniwas Iron Hospital in Neemuch, Shri DP Care Hospital in Shajapur and New City Hospital in Tikamgarh.

The action aims to ensure empanelled hospitals provide stipulated treatment services and meet mandatory eligibility and accreditation conditions.

The order lists hospital names, identification numbers and districts. Eligible beneficiaries must now seek cashless treatment at other empanelled hospitals, subject to treatment packages and scheme rules.

The decision affects patients dependent on Ayushman Bharat for hospitalisation assistance, particularly specialised treatment. Beneficiaries are advised to verify hospital empanelment before planning treatment.