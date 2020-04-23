AYUSH Ministry invites research proposal for clinical management of coronavirus

Indore: Aiming to increase research in ayurveda, unani, homoeopathy and other traditional medicines for prophylaxis or clinical management of COVID-19, Ministry of AYUSH has called in proposals from institutes or individuals for the same.The ministry will provide Rs 10 lakh on getting the proposal approved by the ministry’s scientific committee.

Member of advisory committee for AYUSH Ministry Dr AK Dwivedi said, “In the wake of COVID-19 caused by SARS CoV 2, there has been a surge in proposals received by Ministry of AYUSH each claiming a cure for COVID-I9. It is also essential to have scientific evidence on use of any ayurveda, unani, siddha or homoeopathy formulation on prevention/ management of COVID-19. Therefore, it is felt necessary to make serious efforts for the development of drugs based on any of AYUSH systems recognised under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.”

There are no specific regulatory provisions in the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules 1945, for the conduct of clinical trials of ayurveda, siddha, unani and homoeopathy drugs. At the same time, it is also necessary that the clinical data generated is scientifically valid and credible. In this context, the Ministry has undertaken consultation with DCG1, CDSCO as well as other research experts.

“With the approval of Minister of State Independent Charge for AYUSH notifies that scientists, researchers, clinicians of any of recognised systems of medicine under IMCC Act, 1970, HCC Act 1973 and NMC Act 2019 (formerly IMC Act 1956) can undertake research on CON/11)19 through ayurveda, siddha, unani and homoeopathy systems including prophylactic measures, intervention during the quarantine, asymptomatic and symptomatic cases of COVID -19, public health research, survey, lab-based research etc. to generate evidence,” he added.

Dr Dwivedi also added that various institutions in Indore have the potential to conduct researches and can prove beneficial for the at the time of emergency.