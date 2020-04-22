Latest coronavirus update: Madhya Pradesh student from Rajasthan leave for their home

Jaipur: Students from Madhya Pradesh have left Kota in Rajasthan for their homes on Wednesday. They left in the buses sent by the Madhya Pradesh government. The buses had reached Kota on Tuesday evening and the students were sent off on Wednesday morning. Total 143 buses had reached Kota for about 4000 students from MP.

The buses were sanitized during the night. They were dispatched from the Allen Coaching Institute. Around 3000 students left on Wednesday in 104 buses. The rest will leave on Thursday. Maintaining safety through social distancing, each bus carried not more than 30 students and the students were allocated buses as per the district.

The medical and health department teams screened the students before they were sent off. They were given masks, sanitizer, two water bottles, a packet of snacks and a meal by the coaching institute. Buses from Gujarat have also reached Kota and students from the state will leave for their homes on Thursday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had urged the states to take home their children. Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Assam are also in the process of calling home their students. Bihar has refused to take them back during lockdown. UP was the first state to send buses and take home its students. Other states are now following suit.