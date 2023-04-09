Avantika Gas not passing on benefit of reduced gas prices to MSME unit: AIMP

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units have urged collector Ilayaraja T to intervene and ensure that they too get the benefit of the reduced PNG and CNG rates in the city.

The MSME unit owners said that even though price of PNG and CNG has come down nationally, PSU unit Avantika Gas Limited has yet not reduced the rates of both gases for industrial use.

The Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) has written a letter to collector Ilayaraja T in this regard on Saturday.

Yogesh Mehta, president of AIMP, informed that Government of India has reduced the rates of CNG and PNG by Rs 5 to Rs 8 per kg, but Avantika Gas Ltd. has yet not passed on this benefit to industrial customers even though Avantika Gas Ltd is a joint venture of two central government PSUs, GAIL India and HPCL.

Mehta also said that we have drawn the attention of the collector towards attempts of the government to convert industries to CNG and PNG, which are environment-friendly.

Mehta has urged the collector that in the interest of the industries, he should fix a meeting between AIMP and Avantika so that they can present their case.