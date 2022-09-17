Attack on SDM Kukshi; key accused still out of reach

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the attack on Kukshi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Navjeevan Vijay Panwar and Dahi naib tehsildar, the state government on Saturday transferred Dhar excise departmentís assistant commissioner Yashwant Dhanore and Indoreís deputy commissioner to Bhopal.

The incident was reported on Tuesday morning at around 4 am and Dhar police special investigation team (SIT) is still empty-handed as the liquor mafioso and key accused in the crime Sukhram is still out of police reach along with three others who were involved in an attack and abduction bid.

So far, Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh has line attached Kukshi police station in-charge CB Singh and Nisarpur police outpost in-charge for dereliction of duty and suspended security personnel Punit Panchal of SDM Panwar since he did not fire even as the incident took place in front of him. Besides, the administration demolished illegal encroachment erected by the main accused Sukhram in Alirajpur as well as razed the roadside Dhaba in front of which the incident took place.

SP Singh also formed six teams to apprehend the accused. A reward of Rs 10,000 for each accused has been announced. Apart from this, 10 more accused involved in the crime have been identified and three of them have been arrested so far.

Why SDM, naib-tehsildar went alone

Many in Dhar raised questions over SDM Panwar and his team's move to conduct a raid without force. Sources in the department claimed that SDM went alone without force at around 4 am. Itís a matter of investigation as well.

If sources are to be believed there is a fight between two big liquor mafia. One group wanted Sukhram to join them, while Sukhram wanted to do business alone.

Even after he joined the government job as a peon at the government school on a compassionate appointment, he was actively involved in illegal business. Sources claimed that the officials and the employees of the education department are well aware of his involvement in the crime, but nobody said anything.

