Atharvaveda House Wins Inter-House Quiz Competition 2026 In MP's Jaora | FP photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Atharvaveda House won the Inter-House Quiz Competition 2026 organised at Jaora Public School on the theme "India Quest – Bharat Gaurav".

Students from four houses, Atharvaveda, Rigveda, Samaveda, and Yajurveda, participated in the event and demonstrated their knowledge, confidence, and teamwork.

The quiz featured 10 rounds covering current affairs, the freedom struggle, Indian states, geography, mythology, culture, rapid answers, QR code scanning, abbreviations, time-bound questions, and a final round.

The "Indian Passport" round required participants to answer questions related to a randomly selected state, while the QR code round combined technology with general knowledge and quick thinking.

Samta International School Principal Tosif Iftekhar Ahmed Khan attended as chief guest alongside guest Director Kamal Munt. Principal Dr Piyush Munt welcomed the guests, and the programme began with lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana.

Addressing the students, the chief guest, director, and principal highlighted the importance of knowledge, confidence, discipline, decision-making, and teamwork in student development.

Rs 10 lakh boost for Jaora Mukti Dham

The foundation stone for installation of a grand Lord Mahadev idol at Anandi Hanuman Mukti Dham in Jaora was laid in the presence of MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey.

The project is being undertaken by the Agrawal family in memory of late Kalyanmal Agrawal.

During the programme, Pandey honoured family members and participated in a plantation drive, planting a sapling himself.

He also inspected the cremation ground and issued directions regarding the previously announced women's facility.

The MLA announced Rs 10 lakh from his fund for construction of a hall at the Mukti Dham. His family also donated Rs 1.11 lakh towards construction of the Anandi Hanuman temple.

Members of the temple and cremation ground committees, public representatives, journalists and prominent citizens attended the event.