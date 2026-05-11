Atal Innovation Mission Hosts Aim Sumvaad At Raja Ramanna Centre For Advanced Technology In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) successfully organised the Regional AIM SUMVAAD, Central India Edition at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) on Sunday, bringing together policymakers, incubators, startups, academicians, industry leaders and innovation stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The conclave focused on strengthening State-Centre collaboration and building a robust incubation network across Central India. Discussions centred on promoting inclusive entrepreneurship, scaling innovation-driven growth and creating stronger partnerships between government bodies, academia, industries and startups.

Mission Director of AIM Deepak Bagla said incubators play a vital role in transforming innovative ideas into scalable ventures. He highlighted the collaboration of AIM with national agencies to provide startups with infrastructure, mentorship and market access, contributing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore Himanshu Rai remarked that India is shifting from a service mindset to a science mindset, stressing the need for patient capital and deep research to boost DeepTech innovation. RRCAT Director Viraj Bhanage emphasised the role of incubators in mentoring startups and fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs and institutions. Abha Rishi of the Madhya Pradesh Startup Centre described incubators as the beating heart of the startup ecosystem.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of two new incubation alliances, the Madhya Pradesh Incubation Consortium and the Thar Incubation Alliance of Rajasthan. The conclave also featured expert sessions on sustainable incubation models, organisational culture and the future of India’s startup ecosystem, reinforcing the commitment of AIM to innovation-led economic growth.

The regional meet serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic collaboration and policy dialogue, reinforcing the commitment to nurturing development and strengthening the entrepreneurial landscape through localised action and national partnerships.

Other dignitaries present at the conclave were Prateek Deshmukh, Program Director, AIM; CP Paul, Head, AIC Pie Hub and Secretary DIA; Prasad Menon, President, ISBA; Chandra Shekhar Yadav from the Department of Science and Technology (DST); Ravi Pandey, Startup head, Start in UP; Dhawal Singhal, Program Lead, iStart Rajasthan; Manish Verma, growth expert and mentor at IIM Lucknow, EIC; and Sandeep Gupta from CFA.