At last some good news for Indore: Government to provide Remdesivir free to medical colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing demand of Remdesivir injection due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Directorate of Medical Education has decided to provide Remdesivir injections to the patients admitted to any government hospital associated with government medical colleges across the state.

Commissioner, Medical Education , NIshant Warwade has released an order on Thursday for the same and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore would be the nodal distribution centre for providing Remdesivir injection to the government medical colleges across the state.

Injections would be provided to MGM Medical College on the basis of demand from across the state every day.

According to sources, MGM Medical College will get about 2000 vials of Remdesivir for supplying to the medical colleges.