Assembly Elections: Registration officers appointed for revision of voter list in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the state Assembly Elections 2023, the collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has appointed registration officers for the revision of the voter list.

According to official information, amendment has been made in the order of electoral registration and assistant electoral registration officers issued earlier for revision of voter list in Indore Municipal Corporation area.

Collector and district election officer Ilaiyaraaja T issued orders in this regard. As per the order, deputy collector Vishakha Deshmukh is appointed registration officer for ward numbers 1 to 17 of IMC, joint collector Shashwat Sharma for ward numbers 18 to 36, deputy collector Anshul Khare for ward numbers 55 to 64. Deputy collector Akshay Singh Markam is for ward numbers 65 to 73 and 82 to 85. Deputy collector Priya Verma Patel for ward numbers 37 to 54 and joint collector Vijay Kumar Mandloi for ward numbers 74 to 81.