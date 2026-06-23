Ashiana Khan Joins Air Force: First Girl From Khargone District To Achieve The Feat | FP photo

Kasrawad/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Ashiana Khan, daughter of Yunus Khan from Tigriyav village under Kasrawad tehsil of the district, brought glory to her family and the entire district by securing selection as Agniveer in the Indian Air Force.

Notably, she is the first girl from the district to achieve this distinction. Coming from a humble background, Ashiana achieved this feat through hard work, dedication and determination.

News of her selection spread joy across the area. Community members and prominent citizens welcomed her, extended congratulations and wished her a bright future.

Attendees said Ashiana's success inspires the region's daughters and proves that hard work and self-confidence can achieve any goal.

Shahar Kadar Sher Khan Ansari, Haji Adil Multani, journalists Abrar Pathan, Aqeel Khan, Aziz Sufi and other community members were present.

Everyone congratulated Yunus Khan, calling his daughter's achievement a matter of pride for the entire Nimar region.

They said her selection in the Indian Air Force will inspire the younger generation, especially daughters, to dream big and pursue their goals with determination.